The man of the moment, ATI will launch his hit single ‘Khiring Khiring Khorong Khorong’ at Fresh Exclusive in Maun on Saturday.

Since its August release, the track has established itself as a massive crowd favourite, propelling the already popular ATI to superstar status.

Brought to you by Level Group, the show’s lineup will also include: DJ Leon, Jose S, Big Pun, Cowboy, Jakes and OT.

The event is scheduled to start at 1800hrs and patrons will have to part with P50.