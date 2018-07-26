ATI in South Africa for rehab

Local rapper, Atasaone Molemogi aka ATI, is reportedly going to be missing in action for a while after he was admitted at a rehabilitation centre in South Africa.

The lyrical genius who dominated the airwaves last year with his hit song, Khiring Khiring Khorong, was allegedly checked in this week for what he says in his official facebook page, is for ‘medical reasons’.

Sources close to the family have confirmed that ATI, born Atlasaone Molemogi has been checked in at the rehabilitation centre and that his family is with him.

Efforts to reach ATI, his management and family hit a snag this morning, but they have since promised to get in touch with this publication during the course of the day for more details.

ATI whose album ‘envelope’ earned him the biggest winner at last year’s Botswana Musician Union (BOMU) awards posted on his official Facebook page “It is with the greatest amount of displeasure to notify ATI supporters and all affected parties of his urgent admittance into hospital for medical proceedings in attempt to get his health back in shape after a condition he has been battling for years has overpowered him thus seeking professional help in South Africa.These medical proceedings are expected to carry out for a period of 2 months(August-September), which will regrettably affect any appearances or bookings within the aforementioned interval with the artist’s unavailability. Bookings can only be made from the 1st October 2018 All affected parties are advised to contact ATI management team.”