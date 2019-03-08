ATI Falls Again

Star pulls Kanye no-show amidst increasing worries for his health

Celebrated local artist ATI, who famously announced his sabbatical two-week leave reportedly to check himself into rehab last year, has endured a shaky start to 2019.

Known for his trademark teardrop, which he says he only applies when performing sad songs, the troubled star failed to turn up to a gig at the weekend.

Scheduled for Saturday night in Kanye, the event was dubbed ‘Ga Maila back to school 3.0’, with ATI slated as the main attraction.

The show was saved by local DJ, La Timmy who managed to pacify the agitated crowd. Voice Entertainment has been reliably informed that had it not been for La Timmy, the situation was likely to spiral out of control.

Speaking to one of the event’s organisers, Michael Sekaba confirmed paying ATI P8, 000 only for the ‘Khiring Khorong’ singer to pull a ‘no-show’.

“I paid him as per our contract. I am not sure why he did not turn up, our fans were really disappointed but I guess it is what it is!” stated Sekaba simply.

Whilst Voice Entertainment failed to speak to ATI by the time of going to print, on Tuesday afternoon the singer posted on his official Instagram page that he ‘felt like dying’.

“The people of Kanye bata intshwarela thata gabane hela erile ke gologa stage mo Gaborone kere kea emelela kehaokare keta idibala mmele o hisa thogo yame e thunya,vomiting. I was totally in no state of doing anything tota. I felt like death was waiting to pounce on me. I’m treading on dangerous footing. Go bata ke togetse ke dirile a less dog eat dog battlefield,” reads the post.

Meanwhile, a concerned source close to the ‘Rolling Stone’ hit-maker said, “I don’t think the young man is totally rehabilitated. I feel he needed more time away from everything. I am not saying he is doing anything illegal but I am saying he needs more time away!”

‘Lekhete le le tona’ is fast earning a reputation for missing shows he has been booked for; it remains to be seen if this will improve!

ATI stole the hearts of many when he famously outshone Nigerian superstar Davido two years back, marking him out as one of the greatest performers of his time.