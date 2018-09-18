ATI comes clean

*Admits to regularly taking hard drugs

In an emotional tell all interview with Voice Entertainment last week, just 24 hours after completing a short stint in a South African rehab centre, ATI admitted to regularly taking hard drugs.

In his first media outing since returning to Botswana, the popular singer quietly confirmed what many fans had long suspected.

“Well yes, I was on hard drugs, I was.

“It is true I left the country on clinical terms. I was diagnosed with a condition which is a result of substance abuse,” revealed the artist whose 2017 hit ‘Khiring Khiring Khorong’ continues to enjoy regular airtime.

Over the course of the three-hour interview (ATI kept receiving calls from well wishers and the media) it became clear the controversial 28-year-old rapper had struggled with intense inner demons.

“At the time I was going through things that I cannot really explain, and since this and that was not manageable in my life I had to seek professional help.”

“I am human you know, and sometimes, the things expected of me I was not able to cope with. I am human, I am not some ‘super human!’” he reiterated.

Explaining why he checked himself into rehab, ATI said simply, “I had reached a point where I wanted to diligently deliver the craft the good Lord has blessed me with!”

When he left for SA, ATI, whose album ‘Envelope’ earned him the biggest winner at last year’s Botswana Musician Union (BOMU) awards, posted the following statement on his official Facebook page:

“It is with the greatest amount of displeasure to notify ATI supporters and all affected parties of his urgent admittance into hospital for medical proceedings in attempt to get his health back in shape after a condition he has been battling for years has overpowered him thus seeking professional help in South Africa.

“These medical proceedings are expected to carry out for a period of 2 months (August-September), which will regrettably affect any appearances or bookings within the aforementioned interval with the artist’s unavailability. Bookings can only be made from the 1st October 2018. All affected parties are advised to contact ATI management team.”

Asked if he will be releasing an album soon, ATI replied, “No I am not working on an album for now, I don’t have any plans to release an album but music never stops so……”