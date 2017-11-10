ATI, Amantle Brown billed for Mahika Mahikeng Festival

ATI and Amantle Brown have joined the list of international artists who will perform at the three-day musical extravaganza, Mahika Mahikeng Cultural Festival.

The two made the list after they received popular votes as part of their performances from this year’s Gaborone International Music and Culture (GIMC) festival.

The Mahika Mahikeng Cultural Festival is an Afro Soul concert, Motswako Festival, Clap and Art & Craft exhibition event which takes place over three days.

This year the show, which is organised by the North-West Province in South Africa and hosted in Mahikeng, is in its third year running.

ATI and Amantle Brown have, without doubt, had a good year as the most sought after performers in the country’s music scene and the Mahika Mahikeng Cultural Festival is expected to provide a platform for a colourful year-end for the two artists.

ATI, whose latest album received the most awards this year, topped it all by scooping the best song of the year award with his lead single ‘Khiring Khiring Khorong” and has managed to maintain an impressive bill ever since releasing the album.

Amantle Brown on the other hand, has also managed to cement her name when it comes to female artists to look out for in Botswana.

The Mochudi-born Brown shot up the musical charts with her maiden album ‘Sa Pelo’, which included memorable singles ‘Moratiwa’ and ‘Black Mampatile’

Other local artistes who have graced the Mahika Mahikeng Cultural Festival in the past include Sereetsi & The Natives and Shanti Lo.

On the day, ATI and Amantle Brown will share the stage with Vusi Nova, Lucas Senyatso, Mafikizolo and Caiphus and Letta.