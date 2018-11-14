Athlete dies after collapsing during training

Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) have confirmed the death of 400m national team runner Omphemetse Mokgadi who collapsed on Monday while training at UB stadium.

Mokgadi was rushed to the hospital where the doctors certified him dead.

The 32-year-old athlete was preparing for the IAAF World Championships which will be held in Doha Qatar next year.

Mokgadi was part of the 4×4 team which participated in the qualifiers for London 2012 Olympics.

He was a semi finalist at the 2008 African Championships which were held in Addis Ababa and clocked his personal best 46:44 in Pretoria South Africa in 2012.

This year he finished 4th in the national championships.

BAA Public Relations Officer, Ipolokeng Ramatshaba, said Mokgadi’s untimely death is a great loss to athletics and the sports fraternity in general.

He said the athlete was a true ambassador as he represented the country well in international events.

Ramatshaba said Mokgadi was committed and determined to qualify for World Championships.