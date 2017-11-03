Ashley Gops to headline Ko Meropeng Show

Ko Meropeng Pub in Tlokweng has established itself as one of the pubs that gives its revellers a show of a different standard every first Sunday of the month.

This Sunday, Veteran Afro Pop artist, Ashley Gops who has seven albums under his belt will share the stage with Kwaito Kid, Demo and Prophet Molly.

According to the show organiser, Realeboga Zachariah, the event kicks off at 1500 and entrance is free.

“We do use such events to give upcoming artists the platform to showcase their talents and also to rub shoulders with veterans,” he added.