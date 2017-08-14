Artists urged to register for BCF slots

Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) has called on all artists to register with the organisation for a slot at the upcoming Botswana Consumer Fair (BCF).

The fair is expected to start at its traditional home, Fairgrounds Holdings, in Gaborone from August 21 to 27.

In their bid to promote local music, BOMU has secured a five day slot where local artists will showcase their talents.

This was confirmed by the BOMU secretary general, Pagson Ntsie.

Ntsie said that the opportunity comes with an added advantage because local artists now have a chance to also sell their music to the multitudes that attend the event.

“This is our fifth year with the event and every year they continue to give locals a chance to showcase their talents. The event is undoubtedly one of the most attended and it is only inevitable that BOMU would want to associate itself with the event for the benefit of local musicians,” he said.

Quizzed about the much awaited Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the association, Pagson said: “The AGM is definitely on the cards soon, we are still making final arrangements.”