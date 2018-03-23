Artists call for skills training

Local artists have called on Human Resource Development Council (HRDC) to invest in their skills training and development.

The call was made during the HRDC Creative Industries Stakeholder Consultative Workshop which was held in Gaborone last Friday.

As the country want to transform from supply driven to demand driven economy, HRDC decided to call creative industry stakeholders to come up with possible partnerships that can be effective for skills development.

Local fashion designer, Gregory Lebekwe said that the government is spending a lot of money training designers but Botswana still imports clothing garments.

He said Batswana are creative but the production and standard is still a challenge.

“There is need to introduce the incubators to train these designers to develop quality of their products so that they can also export and boost the economy of this country. Quality and quantity of fashion talent and skills should be developed. We have seen local fashion designers and models doing well in international fashion shows and they need to be supported to be able to meet the market needs and demands,” said Lebekwe

Acting Director Human Resource Development Planning Ontlametse Mokopakgosi said the workshop was meant to forge partnerships for the advancement of the creative industries in the skills development and training because the creative industry has been identified as one of the sectors that have the potential to diversify the economy of this country.

“We believe for us to advance that aspect we need to upraise it to the level of skill and competence. Most of the talent are indigenous and as such need to be nurtured to come to certain levels that can be more competitive and go beyond Botswana boarders.

We are here to brainstorm the possible ways through which we can partner to advance the skills and knowledge within the creative industry,” said Mokopakgosi