Arsonist granted bail

Arson suspect 35-year-old Gaone Mosetwane was this week granted bail by Molepolole Chief Magistrate Linah Oahile Mokibe.

According to the charge sheet, on the 20th September 2009 at Molehele ward in Letlhakeng village, Mosetwane burnt down a hut belonging to Enock Raphate and damaged property worth to P3 521.50.

Before torching the hut, the accused had a heated argument with Raphate earlier that fateful day where he even threatened to stab him with a knife or set the house on fire whilst he’s sleeping.

Fearing for his life Raphate escaped to Sesung village where he was informed the following morning that his house burnt down to ashes.

Court heard that after burning the house Mosetwane went home and put on a different pair of shoes in a hopeless attempt to evade detection.

During the time of his arrest he implicated his younger brother, claiming the young man was fond of wearing his big brother’s shoes.

In his bail application Mosetwane said he was the sole guardian of his kid, whose mother left in his care after their relationship soured.

The Prosecutor Sergeant Tshepo Marakalala who told the court that he had no objection to the accused’s bail application, said they have long completed their investigations.

He said they are currently preparing a summary of the case and will serve the accused with all relevant documents. Case continues on the 3rd May.