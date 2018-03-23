SECURITY GUARD BURNS DOWN EX-GIRLFRIEND’S HOUSE

Residents of Legonono ward, in the village of Molepolole were hastily awakened by piercing screams and smoke entering their houses in the early morning hours of Friday last week, after a man had set his ex-girlfriend’s house on fire.

The arson suspect, 28-year-old Ogannenyana Ntoane allegedly burned the hut down after his relationship with Olebogeng Koboyatshwene (32) ended in December last year.

He claims Koboyatshwene has since denied him access to his their child who is in the custody of the ex-girlfriend.

During the day of a ghastly incident, Koboyatshwene was said to be sleeping with her eight- year- old daughter and two- year- old son when she heard a loud sound of someone banging the door trying to forcibly open it.

And then suddenly her house was on fire.

She lost P20 225.00 worth of property in the inferno.

Ntoane who had allegedly threatened to kill Koboyatshwene several times before, pleaded not guilty to the charge of arson.

Chief Magistrate Linah Oahile-Mokibe agreed with the prosecution submission to remand the suspect in jail for the safety of the victim.

Ntoane’s next court appearance was set for April 5th.