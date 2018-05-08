Armstrongs attorneys get Diamond Arrow PMR award

Local law firm Armstrongs Attorneys, Notaries and Conveyancers has been awarded the Diamond Arrow PMR award, a continental accolade of recognition.

Professional Management Review (PMR) Africa is a research and consultancy based publication, headquartered in South Africa.

Diamond, Gold, Silver and Bronze awards are given to companies or entities that have excelled with a purpose to enhance local and international competitiveness by setting a benchmark standard in the industry while acknowledging personnel efforts motivating workforces across the continent.

Armstrongs has been awarded the highest PMR award; the Diamond Arrow Award.

The award is given to companies and institutions making strides and excelling in their sectors over the past 12 months to stimulate the economic growth and development of Botswana.

PMR rewards excellence across an array of categories and Armstrongs was rated as outstanding and first overall in the legal category, by a sample of 118 respondents comprising of CEO’s, MD’s, business owners, company directors and managers as well as senior officials based in Botswana.

Armstrongs Partner, Sipho Ziga noted the significance of the recognition, “being acknowledged in the form of awards means that Armstrongs is on the right track and we are encouraged by the vote of confidence. We strive to have a culture that is rooted in success oriented values and we believe our recognition can be attributed to this.”

In addition to the PMR award, Armstrongs has received a “Band 1” ranking from global legal ranking guide leaders, Chambers and Partners.

Chambers and Partners have published guides to the legal profession since 1990.

With a team of full-time researchers, Chambers identifies and ranks the world’s best lawyers and law firms based on in-depth, objective research.

The firm was, once again, ranked in the highest band, while two of the firm’s Partners, John Carr-Hartley and Sipho Ziga, were also ranked in the highest echelon, being band one while Mark Mckee was ranked in band 2.

Chambers and Partners is a globally renowned ranking leader that has built its reputation on a high degree of selectivity.

Chambers’ purpose is to highlight leading lawyers in private practice across a range of practices and sectors, globally.

Survey respondents described Armstrongs as market leaders and praised the firm’s extensive capabilities, describing the firm as having a “strong Corporate Commercial practice” as well as a “good profile in the Litigation and Arbitration space.”

For his part, Managing Partner at Armstrongs, John Carr-Hartley stated, “recognition, whether on a local, regional or global scale is massively encouraging as it highlights our passion for excellence in our field. We remain steadfast on our aim of being Botswana’s pre-eminent legal firm.”

Armstrongs consists of a professional team of legal eagles, notably, Partners John Carr-Hartley, Sipho Ziga, Mark McKee, Moemedi Tafa, as well as a host of talented Associates.

The law firm strives to deliver dynamic and relevant legal services.