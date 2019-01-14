Armed trio make away with P22 000 in Choppies robbery

Three robbers barged into a Choppies outlet in Francistown on Saturday evening and made away with an estimated P22 000.

Regional Manager Sri Rajesh told The Voice in an interview that at about 19.10hrs when the staff was preparing to close shop, three unknown men bulldozed their way into Choppies Ganga and ordered customers and staff to lie down.

“With one of the man brandishing a gun, horrified staff and customers obliged and the trio then ransacked the three cash registers and quickly vanished into thin air,” said Rajesh.

He said although staff was shaken they still managed to press the panic button and security and police responded promptly.

“They spent exactly one minute 45 seconds in the job and made away with about P22 000. We are just glad that no one was hurt during the robbery and are confident that our police will soon arrest the perpetrators,” he said.

Central Police Station Commander, Lebalang Maniki, today (Monday) confirmed the robbery to The Voice.

Maniki said the matter is still under investigation and appealed to members of the public to come forward with any information they may have that could help the police to arrest the suspects.