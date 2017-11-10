Armed bandits hijack combi

An evening ride home took a terrifying turn for combi passengers this Monday, when five knife-wielding thugs hijacked their transport demanding money.

The men are said to have stopped the combi on the pretence of wanting a lift, before ripping off the door and brandishing knives.

The thieves made off with more than P7, 500 in goods and cash during the attack, which took place just past the Grand Palm Bridge on the ‘Block 8 route 4’ combi.

The robbery nearly reached a deadly climax for one commuter, 27-year-old Tiroyaone Mopuleng, who was stabbed in the thigh and left arm.

After searching the passengers, the five men then turned their attention to the combi driver, choking him and taking his daily profits, worth P800, before fleeing the scene.

Speaking to The Voice, a friend of the attacked man and a fellow driver, 32-year-old Thuso Makgabane, revealed the combi’s seats were now ‘stained with blood’.

Makgabane explained the combi was driving towards Pula Spar in Block 6 Mogoditshane when the bandits struck.

“It is not like we fear the young men who attack us, we just fear to take the law into our hands,” complained Makgabane, adding that the attack was the first ‘brutal one’ to happen along the route this year.

“We knock off early around 5pm to avoid being robbed of our hard earned cash – all this interrupts our work!” continued the driver.

Another driver, 34-year-old Onkgolotse Molale, claimed most of the robberies were committed by men out on bail for similar offences.

“We reported the matter to the police, no action has been taken,” grieved Molale.

Confirming the incident, Station Commander for Gaborone west Police, Superintendent Howard Modo said they were still searching for the suspects.

“The passengers who were injured were rushed to the hospital and were released same day. The stolen property was estimated to be P6 110 excluding cash worth P1 400,” said Modo, adding that police investigations into the matter were on going.