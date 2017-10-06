AP plan massive recruitment drive

The newly formed Alliance for Progressives (AP) Party are planning a massive recruitment drive in a bid to return all their representatives, both at Council and Parliamentary level.

Speaking to The Voice through the week, the woman believed to be the AP’s Chief of Staff, Dr Margret Nasha, revealed the drive would start after the party’s launch later this month.

Though Nasha refused to shed light on who they were planning to recruit, rumours suggest that a number of Members of Parliament, both from the ruling party and the UDC, are interested in joining.

However, UDC’s spokesperson dismissed that saying none of their members were on the way out. “No single member of our party has plans to cross to AP,” he insisted.

Meanwhile, according to Nasha, although the AP still believe in opposition unity, for them to join forces with the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), the umbrella would have to change its current system.

“We are a whole new party and if it happens that we are engaged to be part of the UDC, a whole new thing will be drawn up that will be fair to everybody – we cannot be absorbed into their current system,” she said.

An upbeat Nasha explained that the AP was ‘run by their members’.

“You have to know that at AP we take our members along in everything that we do; our members are the ones that asked us to form a new party away from the Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD), ” she continued proudly.

Nasha noted that before going to the Bobonong Congress they already had a contingency plan, but did not put it into place as they hoped an agreement would be reached.

“We had a fall back plan and that is the reason why we did have a direction once the UDC verdict was out. We did not form a party before the UDC verdict but a fall back plan, that is what people need to understand.”

Nasha is convinced that the new party will thrive, telling The Voice, “I have never seen such commitment, hardwork and determination that I see within our members. Believe me, our members are so focused on building the party – just wait and see, we are still going to surprise many people!”

Time will tell if she’s correct!