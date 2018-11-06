AP open for UDC talks but with a condition

Alliance for Progressives (AP) Special Advisor, Margaret Nasha has dismissed talks that they will be joining Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) following expulsion of the Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD).

After breaking away from BMD, AP leadership went around addressing rallies and telling its followers that they were not going to join a coalition, which has BMD and its President, Sidney Pilane in it.

A few days after the BMD was kicked out of the UDC, Nasha who was one of the speakers at the launch of AP’s Mogoditshane Constituency mentioned at the mass rally that they were not going to join the UDC.

She did not give the reasons as she immediately left the stage after making that announcement.

However, in an interview with The Voice on Wednesday, Nasha said there was a lot of instability at the UDC, which would derail the progress of their party if they were to join the coalition.

Although she had earlier on indicated that they were not going to join the UDC, she changed her tune during the interview and said that they were open to talks with all political leaders who would be willing to engage them.

“We can only hold talks in the presence of the initial convenors. With what is going on we cannot just walk in a room and fool ourselves when no one neutral is listening.”

“It is an issue of trust, there has been a lot of mistrust in the past and we want a third party this time,” she added.

Nasha also mentioned that they want to work with peaceful people, adding that she has hopes that peace will be restored across all opposition parties before it’s too late. Meanwhile BMD is taking UDC to court for expelling it from the UDC.

Addressing members of the media this week, Pilane said BMD was assembling a team of lawyers that will represent them at the High Court as the party challenges its expulsion from the Umbrella.

” The suspension and expulsion have forced us to take this route. Re phutlha bo mantswitswidi re tla lebagana le bone,” (We are gathering a team of experts to face them) Pilane said.