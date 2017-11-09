AP to officially submit name to parliament next week

The newly established Alliance for Progressives (AP) party is expected to submit its name to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Gladys Kokorwe, by next week.

In an interview with The Voice, the party’s Secretary General, Dr Phenyo Butale, said that they were still working on a few logistics before approaching the Speaker.

“If we do not submit our name on Friday then it will be Monday or any day next week. We are not in any rush because we attend parliament and take part in all the proceedings as usual. I don’t see anything wrong,” Butale said.

The party was launched last month and most people had expected it to be announced officially in parliament soon after President Ian Khama’s State of the Nation Address on Monday.

However, the delay is said to be causing anxiety among some members of the Umbrella for Democratic Change who are eyeing the opposition’s Chief Whip seat which is currently occupied by AP Vice president, Wynter Mmolotsi.