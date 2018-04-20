AP not supporting any party in Mochudi East bye-elections

YL supports a candidate not a party

Alliance for Progressives (AP) will not be supporting any of the parties taking part in tomorrow’s (Saturday) bye-election at Mochudi East Constituency.

The constituency has been vacant since the start of the year, following the highly publicised murder of area MP, Isaac Davids in January.

In an interview with The Voice, the AP’s Vice President, Wynter Mmolotsi explained that the party’s Central Committee has not taken any resolution on which party to support.

According to Mmolotsi, their focus is on the imminent Moselawapula Ward bye-election in Francistown, where their member, Odireleng Ditshotlo will be contesting.

“We do not stand in our members way to rally behind who they want because as party there is no party resolution,” he added.

However, AP Youth League President, Jacob Kelebeng said that as youth they have taken a decision to support the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) candidate, Moagi Molebatsi.

He revealed that the youth league reached the decision after a meeting with their structures in Mochudi.

“Although we are supporting Molebatsi, we are not supporting him as a UDC candidate but someone who is sound minded like us,” clarified Kelebeng, stressing this should not confuse people to assume that they are now working with the UDC.

“The decision on whether to work with the UDC or not is decided by the Central Committee,” he added.

Meanwhile AP will meet in two weeks to decide on whether to contest in the Moshupa/Manyana bye-elections.

The area fell vacant at the beginning of the month when its former Member of Parliament, Mokgweetsi Masisi became the President of the country.