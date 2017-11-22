AP mobilises rural membership

North West Secretary General for Appliance for Progressive (AP), Moalosi Sebati has dispelled the notion among rural communities that the organisation is an urban political party.

Sebati explained to potential members last weekend during a membership mobilisation campaign that was held in Maun that AP belongs to all Batswana regardless of their location.

“More than 100 people in Maun today fell in love with the purple vision and they registered for membership. This on its own has proved that AP is for everyone and not just for urban people only,” he said.

Sebati said their mandate was to continue with the mobilization strategy every weekend until the official launch of the party in Maun on the 16th of December.

He pointed out that the North West community has shown interest in the framework and constitution of AP and that he was convinced that more people were yet to register.

“Membership of this party is open to everyone and it is well aligned with the needs of Batswana as well as producing and providing a perfect leadership that is clean and does not advocate corrupt deeds of appointing other leaders out of friendship,” said the determined Sebati.