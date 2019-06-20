The much anticipated sentencing for Thabo Masilo who was recently convicted for the murder of Tshepang Motlhabane has once again been postponed, much to the anxiety of family and members of the public.

Justice Abdnego Tafa postponed the matter to June 28th after the prosecution asked for more time to take the accused’s finger prints to establish his previous convictions.

Masilo was last year found guilty of brutally killing Motlhabane, a Form 5 St. Josephs student.

During mitigation, Masilo who had all along denied killing Motlhabane, told court that he was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana when he committed the offence.

Speaking to The Voice outside the courtroom, the brother to the deceased- Kabo Diraditsile, said he was disappointed as he was expecting the sentencing to be delivered today (June 20th).

He said the sentencing was going to give them closure as the family and that they are expecting the judgment to carry the same weight as the offence.

“This case has been dragging for too long, nearly seven years now. I am currently studying my Doctorates in Japan and I came all the way for this and to support my mother. What is disturbing is that when the case started Masilo denied killing Tshepang until after 6 years. As a family we cannot find closure because of these delays, today it’s this tomorrow it’s that and it is really depressing. When my mother comes to court and sees Masilo it brings back those memories and it is not good for her health. He deprived Tshepang her future aspirations, dreams and life,” said Diraditsile.

He said he always hears people saying they seemed to be seeking revenge, but he emphasised that all they want is justice.

He said revenge will be a situation “where someone from our family goes to Masilo’s family and commits a similar offence”.

Diraditsile said he was surprised that the court admitted Masilo’s claim that he was not armed when he set off to commit the crime.

“At the scene he admitted that he came to our house armed with an Okapi knife. It was suppose to be provided in court as part of evidence because it is in the statements. I do not know any justification of how they missed that part. I am hoping there will be no further delays and that the sentencing will be delivered on the set date,” he added.