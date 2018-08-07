Another woman killed and left to rot

Maun police are investigating a murder case in which a 22-year-old woman’s body was found dead and decomposed in the bush near Moeti ward last Saturday morning.

According to Police District NO.5 Officer Commanding, Peter Gochela, the woman had been reported missing by her family on the 27th of July.

Gochela explained that the body was later found by a passerby who was looking for his livestock and he immediately alerted the police who attended to the scene.

The deceased’s family were also informed and they positively identified the corpse.

A pathologist who was immediately flown in from Gaborone confirmed that the victim was murdered.

The deceased’s 27-year-old boyfriend has since been arrested and is due to appear in court charged with murder.

It is alleged that both the suspect and the deceased had had a misunderstanding before her disappearance.

Gochela expressed concern towards the murder stating that it is the 5th of its kind to be recorded in the district since the beginning of the year. “One case was recorded in Shakawe, one in Phuduhudu and three in Maun and all the victims and suspects involved are below the age of 30.”

The police chief emphasized the need for men to respect women’s rights and appreciate that they have the right to end unhappy relationships without losing their lives.

Meanwhile a 46-year-old woman died while on duty in a car accident at Matabologa veterinary gate on the evening of Sunday the 5th.

When narrating the incident Gochela said a 33-year-old motorist who was driving a Volvo sedan tried to avoid hitting the closed gate, lost control of the vehicle and hit the woman who was on duty.

Investigations into the matter are still ongoing.