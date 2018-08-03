Another warrant of arrest issued for ‘facebook rapist’

A warrant of arrest has been issued for the second time for a rape and robbery suspect who allegedly posed as a policeman, luring his victims on facebook.

The 33-year-old Dropper Monna has been evading court since he was granted bail on April this year by the then Chief Magistrate, Thebeetsile Mulalo.

According to the prosecution, he dodged another court appearance again in May.

“I plead with the court to issue another warrant of arrest for the accused person. He did not show up again on the last mention,” said State prosecutor Carol Mantle.

It is alleged that he raped his first victim on March 1 at Francistown’s Block 5 location and robbed her of a black Lenovo cellphone worth P599.

Later in the same month, he is alleged to have raped another woman at knife point in the same location.

The elusive Monna had allegedly arranged to meet his unsuspecting victims at Kutlwano police station on separate incidents where he convinced them he was a policeman.