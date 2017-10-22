Another Sango crowned Miss RADP 2017

19-year-old Juliet Sango from Khwai village was crowned Miss Remote Area Development Program (RADP) Queen, taking over from her elder sister, Morelo Sango, who scooped the position last year.

Juliet sauntered on stage oozing confidence and her smile completing her impressive composure as she responded to the question put to her about objectives of affirmative action.

The thrilled Juliet vowed to work and improve literacy levels in her village by putting full use of the school libraries for youth to cultivate the spirit of reading and learning effectively to better their lives.

20-year-old Atang Sango also from Khwai, became the First Princess while the Second Princess position was grabbed by 22-year-old, Rhoda Lesoletsile of Mababe.

For her part the guest speaker, Kelebogile Disang from First National Bank in Maun, revealed that the District works on a budget of P137, 000.00 annually to make the event a success.

She said from the budget, P4, 250.00 was allocated to each of the 12 girls who qualified for the regional competitions from the four RADS villages which included Phuduhudu, Somelo, Mababe and Khwai.

“This money covered attires of the pageant, hair, make ups and shoes”.

Disang further stated that from the budget, the queen is allocated a prize of P1,500.00, the 1st princess P1, 250.00 whilst the 2nd princess is awarded P1,000.00 and the consolation price for other contestants was P700.00 each.

Disang said the queen is expected to enter the national competitions on the 25th of November.