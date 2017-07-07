Dream Drivers Events will hold the first Annual Sport and Fitness Expo that at Airport Junction Mall this Saturday.

The event is a platform of basics network from initial contact to building relationships, rapport and trust and keeping lines of communication open with potential clientele.

The main advantage of the exhibition is to expand investment prospects for the organizations participating and a possibility of new doors to the sport and fitness (wellness) markets.

The event provides a good opportunity to display sport and fitness (wellness) products and business, and generate sales leads.

The expo will be held under the theme “Action Speaks Louder than Coaches” which emphasizes the need to encourage people to engage in sport and fitness initiatives.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Thapelo Olopeng will be the key speaker at the event.

Other activities on the day include aerobics session sponsored by TIMO Boot Camp.