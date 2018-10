The Annual Gospel Extravaganza is back early this November.

The show will be at the Selebi Phikwe Town Hall on 2nd November 2018.

The line-up for this massive Worship experience include the GSM team, Kgomotso Magunga, Trish Waboraro, Debbie Keletso, Adam Sekwena and many other talented artists.

Early bird tickets are P100 or P120 at the door.