Angry boss nearly kills employee

Assault for suspected theft lands bartender in hospital

A young bartender in Mochudi nearly lost his life during Easter holidays when his boss assaulted him for an alleged theft.

20 -year -Oteng Moje of Boseja ward in Mochudi is nursing serious injuries which landed him in hospital for about a week after he was allegedly assaulted by his boss, Neo Lesego who accused the young man of stealing P100 000 from the till.

Narrating his ordeal to The Voice, Moje, who denied the theft charge said he was at a nightclub on Saturday night when his boss showed up at around 12Pm and called him to his car.

“ The moment I got in, he locked the doors and sped off towards the village outskirts until he stopped in the middle of the bush, tied my hands together and kicked me all over the body accusing me of theft. He was in the company of his wife and two other men,” said Moje.

The traumatized youngster further told of how, Lesego used a knife to cut his dreadlocks off and to stab him on the shoulder.

“ When he hit me on the head with car jack, I saw stars and realized I was in between life and death so I decided to make a false confession that I stole the money and it was hidden at my mom’s house,” Moje said.

The confession saved Moje’s life as Lesego stopped the beating and immediately drove back to Moje’s mother’s house for a search.

When they did not find the supposed cash, they drove back to the bush and dumped him there.

The victim’s mother Boitumelo Moje said she was not going to rest until Lesego has been brought to book for assaulting her son.

“ I’m suing them for his medical bills too,” she said.

Mochudi Police Acting Station Commander Wazha Zambezi said they were aware of the matter but they were still to question Lesego and his suspected partners in crime on why they decided to take the law into their hands.

“The young man has stated that his boss has accused him of theft but I am surprised because the aggrieved boss has not reported the theft case to the police so far. We still have to gather more information, find the objects suspected to have been used to beat him and charge Lesego with assault occasioning actual bodily harm which might change to unlawful wounding depending on the medical report,” said Zambezi

Efforts to reach Lesego were not successful as his phone was off.