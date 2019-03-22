Angola wary of Zebras’ threat

The Angolan national football team’s technical bench is worried that, lack of knowledge about the newly assembled Zebras team could be their downfall when the two sides meet in an AFCON clash this evening at Francistown Sports Complex.

Angola need maximum points in the last Group I match to be assured of qualification for the June-July finals in Egypt, while Teenage Mpote’s side are playing to salvage some pride.

Addressing the media through an interpreter in Francistown, a worried Assistant coach and former Angolan forward, Love Cabungula said they know very little about the current Zebras team and its coach.

“The fact that our opponents have a new coach who brought in new players could be problematic for us,” said a seemingly worried Cabungula.

“The new players will definitely be out to prove themselves and this will definitely make our life much more difficult,” he said.

He further said although their opponents are rooted at the bottom of the group with a single point, they could still pose a serious threat to his team’s qualification ambitions.

“We have to be cautious,” he added with a furrow of his eyebrows.

The 2004 and 2005 Angola’s top goal scorer however said his team came to Botswana with just one condition. “Even though we respect Botswana, we have an obligation to win this match,” Cabungula said with a heavy sigh.

The Angolan side will pin their hopes on their experienced striker and captain Mateus Galiano.

The 34 year old Boavista FC forward has been with the Angolan senior national team since 2006.

He played all the three matches at the 2006 FIFA World Cup, including the closely contested 1-0 loss to Portugal.

The talisman has also turned up for Portuguese side Madeira C.D Nacioal in the UEFA Europa League and played in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 AFCON finals. “My dream is to lead this young team to the AFCON finals before leaving international football,” he said.

Galiano echoed his coach’s sentiments and said nothing other than a win will be acceptable to the Angolan supporters. “Qualification is everything for this team and the people of Angola. It’s our obligation to win this match,” he added with earnest conviction. Kick-off is 1900hrs.