The team may be fined P200 000 for failure to field media questions

Angola could be fined by CAF for non-compliance

Local journalists had to literally beg for post-match interview with the Angolan technical team last Friday night.

Following a hard fought 1-0 victory against the Zebras which ensured qualification for the AFCON finals in Egypt, the Angolan delegation ignored questions from local sports journalists and chose instead to exclusively address Angolan television reporters in Portuguese.

Palancas Negras disposed off the Zebras to book a place in the finals through Wilson Eduardo’s scrappy finish.

It was however the behavior of the team’s technical team after the match that spoilt what was in essence a great game of football.

For a few minutes local journalists were spectators as Serbian born Angolan coach Srdjan Vasiljevic addressed Angolan television through the help of an interpreter.

Unconfirmed allegations are that the visitors were not happy after their national anthem was not played at the start of the match, a glitch which falls squarely on the shoulders of Botswana Football Association.

It was only after the intervention of CAF’s Compliance Officer Bennet Mamelodi and by extension BFA Public Relations Officer Tumo Mpatane that the Angolan delegation decided to give a bemused Botswana media an ear.

Reached for comment, Mamelodi said he’s not allowed to respond to media questions as his duty is only limited to compiling a report and sending it back to CAF.

Voice Sports was however reliably informed that the Angolan team had made an assurance as per CAF requirements that they’ll address local media in English after the match.

“It is unheard of. You cannot come to a CAF sanctioned match and then choose to only address your preferred media house,” Voice Sports learned.

“You can’t say you can’t speak English and then the next minute you are fluent in the language.”

The source further said CAF takes its relationship with the media seriously. “It is not difficult to see because even at the AFCON finals journalists have the best seats, that includes even at the World Cup. Media are a strategic partner and I don’t think CAF will be pleased.”

“Post match interviews are usually live and who knows who saw that unbecoming behavior,” said the source, adding that Federecao Angolana de Futebol could be fined a minimum of $5000 or a maximum of $20 000.