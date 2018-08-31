Ancestral Rituals going global

Ancestral Rituals continue to make inroads outside the country’s borders with their latest foreign assignment Saturday’s gig at Spring 2018 Heritage Month Picnic at the Botanical Gardens in Mmabatho.

The three-man group, which comprises a DJ, percussionist and photographer, play ancestral house music and slow jam with drums.

The group’s Manager, Michael Sekaba told Big Weekend that after an impressive performance in Angola, they have received more invitations and will be heading to Portugal and Spain next month.

“However, our focus now is on the South African gig,” he added.

The event includes activities such as a fun walk, picnic and more.

Tickets range from R50 to R300.