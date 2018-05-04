Analyst applauds Masisi for cleaning the public service

Kgosi down, Morupisi, Molale next

Political Analyst, Anthony Morima has applauded President Mokgweetsi Masisi for his bold decision to fire the Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DISS) boss, Isaac Kgosi on Wednesday.

In an interview with The Voice, Morima opined that by sacking Kgosi Masisi has demonstrated that he is a president who has his ear on the pulse of the nation.

“Kgosi has been linked to allegations of maladministration and corruption but it takes a decisive leader to set aside such a person,” Morima noted, adding that Masisi had from the beginning indicated that he was ready to deal with corruption when he dropped former Ministers, Sadique Kebonang from Ministry for Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security and Prince Maele from Ministry of Land Management, Water and Sanitation Services, in his maiden cabinet reshuffle.

“ We have to note that even the Minister for Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security, Eric Molale was demoted and there are already indications that he might be on his way out. The ministry that he was transferred to does not accord him as much power as the one for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, “ Morima noted.

To further embolden his argument that Molale’s days in cabinet might be numbered, Morima pointed out how those in the former Presidential Ministers inner circle like Ruth Motshidisi Maphorisa and Kebonye Kgabele Moepeng were shifted around to positions that were essentially demotions since they wielded lessor power and influence from the ones they held in the previous administration.

“One of Molale’s favourites, Ruth Maphorisa was transferred from Directorate of Public Service Management where she worked as Director to being Permanent Secretary to Ministry of Health and Wellness while Moepeng was transferred from Ministry for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration to the Ministry of Nationality and Gender affairs as Permanent secretary, which are essentially demotions. In fact Maphorisa’s transfer is a big demotion but it is good for the country because Maphorisa together with Molale had messed up relations between workers and government.” Morima said.

The analyst also said that on the firing line could be the Permanent Secretary to the President, Carter Morupisi as President Masisi builds his team of approachable leaders.

Meanwhile Information gathered by this publication has indicated that former Member of Parliament for Gabane/ Mmankgodi, Mmoloki Raletobana is likely to be roped in to replace Morupisi as PSP.

When contacted for comment, Raletobana who has been working as District Commissioner at Southern District since 2015 could not confirm his pending big move.

“I have been working closely with the President but I am not aware of an impending re-deployment,” he said.

Sources close to the president also indicated that among those threatened by Masisi’s pruning axe is the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Thapelo Olopeng who is likely to be dropped from cabinet after elections.