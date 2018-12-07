An african affair

Botswana Companies To Exhibit At Intra Africa Trade Fair

It has been confirmed that companies from Botswana will be amongst the exhibitors at the inaugural Intra Africa Trade Fair in Cairo, Egypt next week.

The seven-day tradeshow, which starts on the 11th of December, is expected to bring together over 1, 000 exhibitors from across Africa under one roof.

Furthermore, more than 70, 000 visitors, buyers and sellers are expected to descend on the Egypt International Exhibition Centre over the course of the week-long event.

In an interview with Voice Money, the Fair Coordinator for the Southern African region, Washington Masuku confirmed Botswana would be represented in North Africa.

“We engaged Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZA) and they will be sending a number of companies from Botswana to showcase at the Intra Africa Trade Fair,” revealed Masuku.

“SEZA is coordinating all the logistics in collaboration with BITC. They are the one’s who will select the companies, and from which sectors, that will be exhibiting in Egypt,” continued Masuku, the Business Development Director of Olympia Factors Commercial.

“As for now SEZA has not yet informed us how many companies will be going to the fair. However, we are elated that Botswana has come through and will be present at such a huge trade business forum,” he added happily.

The 2018 Intra Africa Trade Fair, which is the first of its kind in Africa, will provide a platform for sharing trade, investment and market information. It will also enable sellers, buyers, investors and countries to meet, discuss and conclude business deals.

The event will be held every two years in order to facilitate trade and market information. It was convened against the backdrop that trade among African countries is at 15 percent compared to Europe which is at 59 percent, followed by Asia and North America which are at 51 and 37 percent respectively.

The Intra Africa trade show is an initiative of African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIMBANK) in collaboration with the African Union and aims to provide a platform for entry into a single market of over a billion people.

The Trade Fair hopes to close trade deals worth 25 billion US dollars.

All African heads of state are expected to attend.