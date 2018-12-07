Amos to host x-mas lunch for the elderly

800m Olympic medalist and burgeoning businessman Nijel Amos is planning an early Christmas Lunch for the elderly in Marobela.

The silver bullet, who was raised by his unemployed grandmother in Marobela, is the founder of the ‘Nzifo ku Marobela’ Bukalanga Republic, an end-of-year music festival at the athlete’s home village.

According to music promoter Gilbert ‘PP’ Seagile of Gilbert Promotions, Amos, through his company Chase Dream Empire, decided to give back to the community by treating the elderly to x-mas lunch on the 23rd.

“The show is in its third year and it was only fitting to appreciate the support shown by loyal supporters since 2016,” he explained.

According to Seagile, 7, 000 people attended the 2017 show and he expects the number to significantly increase this year.

“It is not called Bukalanga Republic for nothing! It is a show that allows Bakalaka to be patriotic and embrace the festive mood,” the music promoter told Voice Entertainment.

Seagile was quick to allay fears that two of the show’s scheduled stars, Master KG and Vee Mampeezy were a potential ‘no-show’ as they are booked for another event in Bobonong.

“These guys are professionals. Master KG will perform at midnight in Marobela and immediately head to Bobonong where he’ll close the show at around 3am,” he clarified, adding Vee would perform early in Bobonong before heading the other way to bring the curtain down in Marobela.

“Remember we have a 6pm to 6am licence so every artist will have their moment on stage,” he stressed.

The show, slated for 23 December at Nkosho we Madzu Farm (Marobela turn), has a mouthwatering line-up that includes Dr Vom, Ban T. Apollo D, Tjilenje Tje Ngwao and DJs Gustos, Fondo Fire, Jay Igwe, Zoro plus many others.

According to organisers, there will be a special appearance by local sports stars Dipsy Selolwane, Baboloki Thebe and Amos himself.