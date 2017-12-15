Amos plans xmas sparkle for Marobela

The festive season is once again upon us, signalling a mass exodus from the cities as the multitudes return to their home villages.

For the residents of Marobela, one of the highlights of their holiday is a night of entertainment and music organised by their favourite son, Nijel Amos.

It is the third year in a row the 2012 Olympic 800m silver medallist will host such an event in his home village, with this year’s edition scheduled for December 23 at Lily’s Gardens.

Amos, who famously enjoyed a short stint as a Deejay, trading under the moniker DJ Zoro, has lined up an impressive array of artists for the festival.

The undoubted star of 2017, ATI is set to headline the show, with Charma Gal, Dr Vom and Dramaboi also listed to perform.

DJ Zoro himself will be on the decks, as will NT Base and Fondo Fire, with football legend Dipsy Selolwane and 400m runner Baboloki Thebe set to make special appearances.

When Voice Entertainment contacted the organising team last week, Amos was said to be out of the country.

However, one of the show’s promoters, Gilbert PP Seagile, was available for comment and said, “The event is organised by Amos’ ‘Chase the Dream’ campaign. It is basically to bring the youth of Marobela together for a night of dance at their home.”

PP explained that in the future ‘Chase the Dream’ intends to bring more than just a music festival to Marobela.

He said the campaign’s official launch will be next year but exclusively revealed to Voice Entertainment that, “Zoro is planning to launch his own clothing label; talk with the biggest brands is at the final stages. He will also host coaching clinics and a lot more of other campaigns.”