American market open for local basket weavers

Basket weavers in Ngamiland have every reason to smile following revelations that the American market is ready for their products.

This was revealed by the Assistant Minister of Investment Trade and Industry, Biggie Butale, when addressing a Kgotla meeting in Maun last Friday.

Butale says through the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), Botswana has an agreement with the United States of America to sell to their market locally manufactured goods without being taxed.

According to Butale, all the goods listed that can be sold to the American market are about 6 500 in number.

“And in Ngamiland we can sell baskets which can generate a great living income for the district,” Butale revealed and added: “As government we have a strategy to help on how we can penetrate the American market and we will continue to meet with weavers to see how we can help them reach the market.”

Basket weavers have however been advised that Americans want a product that is constantly sold to them in large quantity and being uniform and of the same quality.

Excited weavers welcomed the good news and promised to increase their production to meet the market demand.

They told the Assistant Minister that they have not been able to produce baskets in large quantities as they did not know the right channel to penetrate large markets and have been selling their products locally at cheaper prices.