America awaits

Ghetto trio set for US soccer trials

Three Francistown teenagers have earned a fully-funded shot at soccer stardom in America after impressing during recent trials in South Africa.

The trio: Joshua Mohammed, 16, and 17-year-olds, Junior Kopano and Mooketsi Piyo, were amongst six youngsters from Ghetto-based, Bolam Training Institute Elite Soccer Academy who attended try-outs in Johannesburg, Campton Park.

With former AS Roma defender, Amedeo Mangone, and retired Bafana Bafana legend, Shaun Bartlett, watching on, the three Francistowners did enough to progress to the next stage: trials in the USA!

Speaking to Voice Sport, Bolam Academy founder, Benedict Bayani, revealed the trip will be covered by World Wide Scholarship, a global organisation that links high-performing athletes with universities in the west.

If successful, the three local lads will win scholarships to an American university, where they will play college football while studying the subject of their choosing.

“The three players will fly to the United States next year on a date to be confirmed by the World Wide organisation for the scholarship selection processes,” confirmed Bayani, who started his academy in December 2021.

The instructor said he was not surprised his charges did so well in SA as he has equipped them with the skill-set needed to thrive.

“I have put my players through scientific football training, not the basic football that is played in our country. They have been taught how to play football professionally and compete with players from all around the world’, stated the former TAFIC FC Technical Director, adding he was confident they will make it in the US.

“They have worked hard and know what is expected of them. These guys are going to manage, I believe they can survive anywhere with the skills they have!”

There was also reason to smile for the three that did not make it to America, Mohammed’s brothers, Aziel and Tshiamo and Israel Thapelo, who have been invited to attend a development camp in Italy next June.