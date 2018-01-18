Amantle Brown nominated for Africa awards

Her debut album titled “Sa pelo” took the whole region by storm, now her hit single “Black Mampatile” has landed her a nomination at one of Africa’s prestigious awards.

Amantle Brown has been nominated for the AMI Afrika awards under the category ‘Best Female Southern Africa people’s choice’.

In the category the song bird is competing against heavyweights such as Zahara, Babes Wodumo just to mention a few.

The awards will be held in Senegal on March 3rd.

In an interview this morning with The Voice, the “Moratiwa” hitmaker who has also won the Botswana Musicians Awards (BOMU) locally said “It really came as a surprise. I did not enter the awards, I was told I was nominated by the people and it really humbled me, especially that I am competing against big names in the category.”

The singer who rose to fame through the then popular talent search show ‘My Star’ further added: “There are big names and a huge amount of talent in the category that I cannot take for granted. But if God is willing Botswana will bag the award.”

To Vote for Amantle Brown one has to visit http://www.amiawardsafrika.com. It’s one vote per person.