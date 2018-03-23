Amantle Brown drops Bereka Mosadi

SOPHOMORE album expected in April

She is back to the drawing board, and with her new banging single aptly titled “Beraka Mosadi, Amantle Brown has truly worked hard and outdone herself.

The pint sized 25 -year -old singer whose debut album titled ‘Sa Pelo’ catapulted her to fame through the songs, Black Mampatile and Moratiwa this week dropped her latest offering “Bereka Mosadi.”

With her current single, the “brownies” as Amantle has affectionately dubbed her fans, can brace themselves for the creative and vibrant Amantle they first met through her debut single.

The rising star who at the year of releasing the album became the most nominated and award winner of the year- says the single that just maybe the title track of her upcoming album was inspired by the negative publicity she received last year.

The velvety voiced diva from Morwa village who first graced television screens through the then popular talent search show, ‘My star’s personal life has attracted as much controversy as her music.

She has been linked to fellow musician and confidant juju Boy- but the two have denied any romantic links.

“If you listen closely to the lyrics you will appreciate that I am actually sending out a strong message. In the past year I received a lot of negative feedback both personally and to my brand, so with the song I tried to tell the world that the only thing for me to do under the circumstances was to work hard. You have to work extra hard until the people cannot hate anymore,” she said in an interview.

Brown is scheduled to release her sophomore album by the end of next month but has said it will have 12 songs including ‘Bereka Mosadi.”

She is undoubtedly one of the best female singers in the country with her music continuing to top the charts.

In the song she does not play “black mampatile” with her voice letting it hit the high notes we have come to love her for.

You have truly worked hard Ms Brown. O berekile Mosadi!