Amantle Brown bounces back with new album

Confirms split with Juju Boy

Brownies, as award-winning singer Amantle Brown affectionately calls her legion of fans, can brace themselves for their hero’s imminent album.

Although the album, Brown’s second, is not scheduled to hit the streets until March, fans will get a tantalising taste of what to expect later this month when the singer releases a single from the LP.

This week Amantle Brown graced The Voice offices with ‘rejuvenated energies’.

The 26-year-old, who scooped 11 awards with her debut album ‘Sa Pelo’, said, “I am in a more creative space right now. I am so excited about the coming project. The album will have 12 songs but I have not finalised most of the details.

“I believe my team and I went all out with the project. I engaged five producers and I will have about three collaborations. I decided to explore and test the limits but I have not lost my original touch!”

However, whilst she ushers in the New Year with new music, the ‘Black Mampatile’ hit-maker confirmed she split with her celebrity singer boyfriend, Juju Boy back in November.

“There is no love lost. We are still friends and I really don’t like talking about my private affairs in the media. We had differences in our relationship that lasted two years I would say. Each of us had a strong character and we wanted different things so at the end of the day it did not work out, but we are still friends,” she explained, adding that the split was a mutual decision.

Addressing rumours of her alleged drug use, she said emphatically, “No ma’am. I am not into drugs. I have never been into drugs. I know you once wrote a story about that but that was not true. There is absolutely no truths in that!”