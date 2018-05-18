Suspected poisoner set free

A former school Boarding Master suspected of poisoning his friend escaped a murder charge after the matter was dismissed before Molepolole Magistrates Court this week

38-year-old Thabo Makhwa was the main suspect in the killing of Kagiso Itheeng, who died after drinking alcohol spiked with poison in Thamaga village last March.

Makhwa was fingered in his former friend’s death after it emerged Itheeng had turned state witness against him in a case involving his (Makhwa’s) alleged fraudulent land dealings as a Thamaga Land Board official.

However, fed up with the prosecution’s stalling following a number of postponements in the case, Magistrate Rosemary Khuto surprised everyone by dismissing the matter.

“Investigations have long been completed, it is not clear if the evidence had been assessed. This reveals a lack of seriousness on the part of the prosecution,” said Khuto, adding that this type of ‘conduct’ causes the public to lose faith in the courts.

Khuto further highlighted that the prosecution had made no progress in their investigations since the case against Makhwa was opened on 17 March 2017.

The accused’s attorney, Gabaikanngwe Kebalepile earlier told court that Makhwa had been forced to put his life on hold with the charges hanging heavy over him.

The attorney revealed the saga had ruined Makhwa’s political ambitions and also destroyed his business, which he had been forced to close.

Makhwa is no stranger to controversy, having been sacked as Moeding College boarding master in 2015 for allegedly engaging in wild sexual rendezvouses with female students.