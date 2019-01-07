Alleged killer cop granted bail

A police officer accused of shooting an 8-year-old boy to death has been granted bail by a Francistown magistrates court.

According to the court papers the 48-year-old Molemisi Ikalafeng who is a police officer (CID) at Tatitown police killed the young boy on the 10th of December last year at Rammoroso ward in Tatisiding village.

Ikalafeng was granted conditional bail with firm orders by Magistrate Kesego Alstadt, not to interfere with police investigations, not to commit any offence and to attend court whenever required to.



State Prosecutor,Gaamangwe Kebinakgabo, told court that investigations into the matter are complete.“The docket will be taken to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions for assessment of evidence and to forge the way forward,” Superintendent Kebinakgabo said.

Detective Ikalafeng is alleged to have accidentally shot the boy on the head while on duty at Tatisiding where he was on the trail of a dangerous criminal.



He is expected to appear again in court on the 24th of January for status report.