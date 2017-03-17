Alleged impostor arrested for conning farmers of their cattle

A suspected conman who allegedly posed as a Ngamiland Abattoir Agent and swindled Xhana farmers of their cattle, was this week dragged before a Maun Magistrates court charged with Obtaining by false pretence.

The court heard that on February 21st, Maxwell Marandu Mpala obtained nine herds of cattle valued at P25 250.00 from six people of Xhana village after claiming he worked for Ngamiland Abattoir as an agent.

He is said to have taken the cattle and promised the farmers he would bring their money after selling them but he never did.

Prosecutor Paul Basupi pleaded with the court to remand the accused in custody as investigations were still on-going and that the accused was a foreigner who did not have travel documents or a permanent address in Botswana hence chances of him fleeing the border were high.

The accused who is a Zimbabwean national however pleaded with the court to grant him bail as his wife and children are Botswana citizens and that he did not have any reason to flee. “I’m married to a Motswana woman and we have kids together so I will not flee if I am granted bail and my intention was never to cheat but to help the complainants,” he said.

Magistrate Mmoloki Sibanda advised the accused that he would state his facts when the right time comes.

The case returns to court on the March 24th.