All systems go for dablas July

Itekeng Ward Councillor, Lesego Kwambala will host hundreds of fun lovers at Area W Grounds for the duration of the President’s Holidays.

The fifth edition of the Kwambala Cup and Family Fun Day, popularly known as Dablas July, is an initiative by the youthful politician meant to grow and nurture talent in various sporting codes and performing arts.

A theme song for the event featuring Kwambala was released on Tuesday at Thapama Hotel and is expected to be on high rotation in Area W and the rest of Francistown’s taxis.