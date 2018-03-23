All about the Nissan Patrol

Francistown NTT Nissa gives you the latest in the Nissan world, the Nissan Patrol 5.6 V8 4X4 A/T.

At only P935 000, the Patrol has a lot more to offer.

The Patrol drives forward carrying not just its proud reputation but also a distinct sense of refinement, ground-breaking technology and exceptional comfort.

Nissan Intelligent Driving

Imagine a co-pilot on board that helps keep an eye out for things you may miss.

The Nissan Patrol offers a suite of available Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies that look ahead, behind, and all around so you can look forward to a new kind of confidence.

Intelligent Around-View Monitor

The Intelligent Around-View Monitor uses four cameras to give you a virtual composite 360 degree bird’s-eye view of your vehicle, with selectable split-screen close ups of the front, rear, and kerbside views, so you can get a better look.

Moving Object Detection can detect moving objects near the vehicle, and can give you a visual and audible alert.

Beyond Power.

The Nissan Patrol’s VK56VD 5.6 litre V8 engine, an engine that’s the most powerful in its class but still boasts remarkable fuel efficiency, lets you go where others don’t dare.

With its 298kW of power and a beyond exceptional 560Nm of torque, even the most unwelcoming terrain can be tamed.

Go forth and conquer.

WARRANTY AND SERVICE

Service intervals-15 000km

Service plan-3 years/90000km

Warranty-6 years/150000km

Paint & mechanical warranty-6 years 150000km

Anti-erosion warranty-6 years/150 000km