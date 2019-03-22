Alfredo Mos dishes 18th album

He burst into the entertainment scene back in 1997 with his debut offering titled ‘Botshelo.’ And now local Kwasa Kwasa heavyweight, Alfredo Mos has just released his 18th album.

His latest offering dubbed, ‘Selabe se tla le mo tsaa kgamelo’ comes with smoking hot 10 songs.

This comes after Alfredo Mos; born Alfred Mosimanegape took a five- year break from releasing any music at all.

His last album dubbed, “We are a product of love” was his last offering back in 2013, and although the music scene has changed since then the Kwasa Kwasa hit maker is confident his latest music will catapult him to the stardom he once enjoyed.

“You see once you are a singer you will always be one. I had to take a break to focus on this and that, but it was time to come back. What you should also know is that in the five -year break I was composing and writing music, it is just that I was not releasing any into the world,” he explained.

Alfredo Mos further stated for his freshly baked album, he has worked with other artists amongst them Kudzi, Shaku, Patrick Motlaopi and Tshenolo.

When asked when he will finally call it quits after two decades of non-stop hit making, Moss who is currently on a countrywide tour promoting his new album said, “ Why should I stop? Did the late legend Oliver Mutukudzi ever stop performing? No! Did he not pass on with performances lined up?”

“Music to me is a calling, and we have all been called by our good Lord for one thing or the other on earth. To answer you I will not be ‘hanging up my mic’ to use your words anytime soon.”