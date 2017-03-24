Ajax Cape Town eyeing Simisani Mathumo

Rollers’ centre back Simisane Mathumo is currently being assessed by South African Premier League side Ajax Capetown. The towering defender has been in scintillating from this season helping Popa keep clean sheets week after week.

His partnership with veteran Mogogi Gabonamong and recently Edwin Olerile has played a part in the defending Champions to be conceding the least goals in the league, after Jwaneng Galaxy.

Ajax Cape Town are believed to have handed this national team defender Mathumo a trial with the team.

Following some inconsistent results by Ajax this season, as well as the team’s position at the bottom half of the Absa Premiership log, Ajax are seeing the need to further strengthen the squad in preparation for next season.

Mathumo can play either as a centre-back or right-back, so he will come in handy for the struggling Ajax should he make it past trials.

Mathumo scored a last minute goal for Rollers as they drew 1-1 with Extension Gunners last Saturday. He traveled to Cape Town soon after the weekend’s game to be with Ajax.

Mathumo is teammates with former PSL players Joel Mogorosi, Kabelo Dambe and Terrence Mandaza at Township Rollers.

Should Mathumo join the Capetonians, he will increase the number of local players in the Premier Soccer League to four.

