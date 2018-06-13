Aggrieved teachers threaten to down tools

Some aggrieved teachers are threatening to disrupt the July schools ball sports games unless they are paid their allowances for the past Confederation of Schools Sports Associations in Southern Africa (COSSASA) Games held in Francistown recently.

Voice Sport has learnt that Regional Organisers have given an ultimatum to both Botswana Primary Schools Sports Association (BOPSSA) and Botswana Integrated Sports Association (BISA) National Executive Committees to either pay up or prepare for their exit in the July games.

In a joint letter by both BISA President Joshua Gaothobogwe and his BOPSSA counterpart Busani Segweni, they state that they have submitted all claims to the ministry for computation and forecasting and we hopeful that the funds would soon be released.

The communique further states that the delay in payment was a result of late submission of some forms, a point which was not taken kindly by most teachers.