The annual Orapa Mine General Manager’s Charity Walk is on this weekend, and there’s an exciting gig planned for the day.

The after walk entertainment at the impressive Tailings View (behind Orapa Police Station) will feature some of the best local entertainment has to offer.

With local comedienne Rekunde and her counterpart Mawee on hand you can be assured of a witty afternoon.

Other entertainers include Lizibo, DJs Sly, Gouveia, Gees-Pot and many others.

Entry is free.