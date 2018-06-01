Afro pop star makes a comeback

Having faded off the radar in recent times, Afro Pop sensation, Thulie Gaerobale, has returned to the limelight with a catchy new track, ‘Masole A Mmele’.

The single, which forms part of the artist’s upcoming album scheduled to drop in September, features Perion of ‘Lejebejebe’ fame.

Thulie, who burst onto the industry with hits such as ‘Maphuthadichaba’, ‘Kakapa’ and ‘Kgeleke’, is confident this latest release will ‘open doors for her’.

“Although it is an Afro song it has some R&B fusion in it,” she told Big Weekend, adding that the song is three minutes and 40 seconds long and was recorded at True African Studios and Off Campus Management.