African countries struggling to create opportunities for citizens

Despite the continent recording nearly 40 percent in GDP growth in the last ten years, this has not translated in the creation of economic opportunities for the citizens.

According to the 2018 Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG), since 2008, the African score for Sustainable Economic Opportunities has increased by 0.1 point or 0.2 percent despite the continental GDP clocking almost 40 percent.

The IIAG is a tool that measures and monitors governance performance in African countries and in its latest report it states that the continent has virtually made no progress in creating Sustainable Economic Opportunities.

It also raises worry that the stagnant trend strikes a concerning contrast with demographic growth and youth expectations.

The continent’s population has reportedly grown by 26.0 percent over the last ten years and 60 percent of its 1.25 billion people are said to be under the age of 25.

The IIAG defines Sustainable Economic Opportunities as the extent to which governments enable their citizens to pursue economic goals and prosper.