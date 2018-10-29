African countries struggling to create opportunities for citizens

Despite the continent recording nearly 40 percent in GDP growth in the last ten years, this has not translated in the creation of economic opportunities for the citizens.
According to the 2018 Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG), since 2008, the African score for Sustainable Economic Opportunities has increased by 0.1 point or 0.2 percent despite the continental GDP clocking almost 40 percent.
The IIAG is a tool that measures and monitors governance performance in African countries and in its latest report it states that the continent has virtually made no progress in creating Sustainable Economic Opportunities.
It also raises worry that the stagnant trend strikes a concerning contrast with demographic growth and youth expectations.
The continent’s population has reportedly grown by 26.0 percent over the last ten years and 60 percent of its 1.25 billion people are said to be under the age of 25.
The IIAG defines Sustainable Economic Opportunities as the extent to which governments enable their citizens to pursue economic goals and prosper.
Why has the article not mentioned how corruption is being dealt with – this is one of the factors that is causing the issues the way it is being dealt with – iti s not transparent – if the media talk about it – they are quick to attack the media and perhaps sometimes the state media will attack the private media
One of the struggles is that a worker at SADC headquarters refuses to listen to a REFUGEE what is the Chief Executive of this organisation saying about such an incident . There seems to be alotof unprofessional people at this headquarters
This is a very interesting piece from an article
“The result is that, throughout Africa, not just in Zimbabwe, citizens have spent their time since they got independence (in many countries, over half a century, in our case 38 years) telling their governments where they are going wrong and what they ought to be doing. And, as we have seen, that has got us nowhere.
The second mistake we have made is to assume that the government’s agenda is the same as ours. It is not. When a government becomes (or is allowed by its citizens to become) authoritarian, its agenda changes. Its agenda becomes to run the country for ITS benefit and enrichment, NOT for the benefit and enrichment of its citizens. So it is daft for us to tell it what it is doing wrong and what it should be doing when, actually, it is doing a superb job according to its agenda of exploiting its nation and its citizens.
The third mistake is to think an authoritarian government actually cares what any of us think. It does not. We can see this very clearly in Zimbabwe. The sum total of all the efforts of all the activists, campaign groups and civil society organisations for the last 38 years has been no more than trying to stick a pin in an elephant’s hide. We are much worse off than we were 38 years ago.
In fact, the government actually WANTS us to keep criticising it because, while we are doing that, we are not concentrating on the one and only thing that corrupt, oppressive governments fear.
Our next mistake is to rely on elections to create the nation we want. Unfortunately, elections simply do not work when dealing with corrupt, oppressive governments. They ONLY work in properly working democracies. 38 years of trying (over half a century in many other nations), really should have taught us this by now. Even more unfortunately, the UN, World Bank, IMF and Western governments – and Western NGOs as well – all know elections will not work in governments like ours. But NOT ONE has told us.
From this, you should be able to work out what all African citizens, including Zimbabweans, should be doing to create the type of government, and therefore the nation they want.”