South African, Sun-El Musician will lead a host of other stars for a gig at Lizard Entertainment this Friday.

Dubbed ‘Africa to the world tour’ a title for his 2018 album with hits such as ‘Bamthathile’, El will play alongside the likes of S-Tone, Simmy, Hapex Guru and KUD.

The ‘Akanamali’ hitmaker is known for his blend of African sounds and soothing vocals.

Entry is P40.